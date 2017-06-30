30 June 2017
Get access to verified and researched ICOs through just one token.
Astronaut is a creation based on the needs and wants of our subscribers at Picolo Research. Following a series of interviews and feedback from our 10,000+ subscribers, we were confronted with the inefficiencies that every-day people experience when trying to gain exposure to the right ICOs at the right time.
It was at this moment that Astronaut was born.
We can't wait for launch, and we look forward to a long and profitabale journey with each one of you.
Pilot
Astronaut Capital
@astronautcap nice white paper. Now time will tell. Lykke til!— Jerrod Jeffries (@JeJeffries) Sep 13, 2017
@astronautcap Great approach, look forward to reading the white paper— Aaron LePoidevin (@aaronlepoidevin) Sep 09, 2017
@picoloresearch Keen AF for this.— Chris Hooper (@ChrisHooper87) Sep 05, 2017
Hi, you're doing great.
I find it really useful and interesting to have notifications about new ICOs and basic information about each one. Helps me keep up to date with everything happening at the moment. Thanks a lot for this.
I'm finding substantial value in these reports.
Great service. Very useful!
I love the fundamental analysis in your reports, and most importantly the “strengths & weaknesses” analysis.
I've only been a subscriber for a short amount of time but really enjoying the experience so far.
The reports are pretty comprehensive and your rating system gives me a clear idea whether to pursue or not at a glance.
I want to say thanks for what you have done so far. I read all your issues since I've subscribed and I enjoy it. I really appreciate your efforts and look forward to see more and more
Thanks @picoloresearch for the follow! Due dilligence is important when #investing into any #ICO. Keep up the good work!— Impendit (@impendit) July 18, 2017
@picoloresearch Thank you for your efforts in making the ICO market accessable!!— abasa (@abasa) July 24, 2017