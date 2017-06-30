Introducing the first professionally managed ICO token

Astronaut is launching its first publicly available investment token which leverages the infrastructure and technological expertise of some of the industry's leading investment minds.

We will be issuing an exchanged based token which gives investors and speculators the ability to earn quarterly income bonuses and achieve capital gains.

This ERC20 backed token is the gateway to a managed portfolio targeting high volume and high demand crypto startups that are nearing a liquidity event.