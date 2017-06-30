Invest on autopilot.
One token focused on revenuetransparencygrowthincome

Get access to verified and researched ICOs through just one token.

Join the white list  White Paper

Register For Our Token Sale Today For A 30% Bonus

Register Now

Direct exposure to high-growth and liquidity focused ICOs with zero of the ground work.

Professionally managed blockchain growth fund

Introducing the first professionally managed ICO token

Astronaut is launching its first publicly available investment token which leverages the infrastructure and technological expertise of some of the industry's leading investment minds.

We will be issuing an exchanged based token which gives investors and speculators the ability to earn quarterly income bonuses and achieve capital gains.

This ERC20 backed token is the gateway to a managed portfolio targeting high volume and high demand crypto startups that are nearing a liquidity event.

A diversified platform positioned for growth

Our mandate is to take advantage of pre-sale ICOs, upcoming listings and undervalued liquid exchange traded tokens.

We strategically deploy capital into a hybrid investment approach, pairing the growth characteristics of ICO investments and Altcoin trading with conservative investment in short term fixed interest to create a balanced managed portfolio for token holders.

A balance of short term income strategies and long term capital gain
Technically driven, seamlessly executed.

Fundamentally driven, technically executed.

Tokens that are approaching ICO or are actively traded on exchanges are constantly monitored by our trading teams to ensure preset exit points, stop losses and risk mitigation tactics are used.

A research driven and quantitative approach.

Astronaut’s own independent research team Picolo Research, provides ongoing coverage and independent analysis of active and upcoming ICOs.

Each portion of capital deployed by Astronaut will be accompanied by a complete and in-depth independent research report to clearly advise all token holders of the merits behind each investment and commitment of capital.

View our independent research
A research driven and quantitative approach providing complete transparency.
Technically driven, seamlessly executed.

Subscriber portfolio tools to review fund performance anywhere, any time.

Astronaut is providing its users with unparralleled access and transparency to their investment. We will be issuing each token holder with the Astronaut Tracker App, a tool which allows you to monitor performance, upcoming investment activity and quarterly bonus distribution in literally the palm of your hand.

Learn About Our Methodology

An open ledger for auditing.

Astronaut believes that every token holder should have the ability to audit transactions, portfolio performance and capital allocation in today's decentralized ecosystem. Astronaut is taking steps to give token holders 100% visibility on the day to day transactions and activities of their investments.

Learn About Our auditing process
Fiat account transparency

Where did Astronaut come from?

Astronaut is a creation based on the needs and wants of our subscribers at Picolo Research. Following a series of interviews and feedback from our 10,000+ subscribers, we were confronted with the inefficiencies that every-day people experience when trying to gain exposure to the right ICOs at the right time.

It was at this moment that Astronaut was born.

We can't wait for launch, and we look forward to a long and profitabale journey with each one of you.




Pilot

Astronaut Capital

Join Astronaut as we change the landscape for crypto investment.

Join the ICO

Meet the Team

We keep good company

StartupValue
StartupFunding
PerfectPitch
WiseOwl
IncipientIT

See what the community are saying about us

Hi, you're doing great.

I find it really useful and interesting to have notifications about new ICOs and basic information about each one. Helps me keep up to date with everything happening at the moment. Thanks a lot for this.

Chid Gilovitz

30 June 2017

I'm finding substantial value in these reports.

Travis Wright @teedubya

30 June 2017

Great service. Very useful!

Michell Zappa

I love the fundamental analysis in your reports, and most importantly the “strengths & weaknesses” analysis.

Aleksander Svetski

30 June 2017

I've only been a subscriber for a short amount of time but really enjoying the experience so far.

The reports are pretty comprehensive and your rating system gives me a clear idea whether to pursue or not at a glance.

Baadier Sydow

I want to say thanks for what you have done so far. I read all your issues since I've subscribed and I enjoy it. I really appreciate your efforts and look forward to see more and more

Valeh Ferzeliyev

01 July 2017